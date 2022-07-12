‘Money Heist’ Star Belén Cuesta & ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Gemma Whelan Among Several Joining Disney+’s Spanish Drama ‘Balenciaga’

Belén Cuesta (Money Heist, La Trinchera Infinita) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, Killing Eve) will join Albert San Juan in Disney+’s first Spanish period drama Balenciaga (working title).

The pair are two of several actors unveiled today for Lourdes Iglesias, Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi’s six-part drama about Cristóbal Balenciaga (San Juan), the son of a seamstress and a fisherman who uses his natural talent, constant work and sharp nose for business to become one of the most prominent fashion designers of all time.

It began filming in June and will continue until autumn in several locations in Spain and France with a team of 100 professionals and 2,000 extras.

Cuesta, who won the Goya Award for Best Actress for La Trinchera Infinita — a previous series from Iglesias, Garaño and Arregi. She will play Fabiola de Mora y Aragón before she became Queen of Belgium. Balenciaga designed her wedding dress in 1960. Whelan will play Prudence Glynn, a journalist for The Times newspaper.

Elsewhere, Patrice Thibaud will portray Christian Dior; Josean Bengoetxea will play San Sebastian businessman Nicolás Bizkarrondo; Cecilia Solaguren, his wife, Virgilia Mendizabal; Adam Quintero will be Ramón Esparza, partner and collaborator of Balenciaga; and Elvira Cuadrupani plays Bettina Ballard, correspondent for Vogue magazine in Paris.

The main cast is rounded up by actors Thomas Coumans (Wladzio D’Attainville, Balenciaga’s partner and associate), Gabrielle Lazure (Carmel Snow, fashion director of Harper’s Bazaar), Isabelle Bres (designer Jeanne Lanvin), Anna-Victoire Olivier (actress Audrey Hepburn) and Eva Bley (designer Elsa Schiaparelli).

Streamer Disney+ unveiled the show last November as its first Spanish original as it seeks to meet its target of 60 international originals by 2024.