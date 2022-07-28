Skip to main content
‘Miss Scarlet & The Duke’ Renewed For Season 3 At PBS Masterpiece

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet and Stuart Martin as William “The Duke” Wellington For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE and Element 8 Entertainment. Photographer: Sergej Radovic PBS Masterpiece

Victorian London’s first female detective won’t stop investigating crime anytime soon. PBS Masterpiece announced that Miss Scarlet and The Duke has been renewed for a third season.

The drama returns for its second season on Oct. 16. The action will pick up a few months after the end of season 1. Eliza (Kate Phillips) has solved her father’s murder, while her relationship with William ‘The Duke’ Wellington (Stuart Martin) continues.

Here’s the backstory of the drama created by Grantchester writer/showrunner Rachael New: When Eliza’s father dies, he leaves her penniless in a time where marriage is her only option for financial security. But the headstrong Eliza is determined to find another way. Luckily, she has an ace up her bonnet – her father’s business – a private detective agency. Eliza knows all the tricks of the trade but as a genteel 19th century lady she’s never been allowed to put them into practice. To operate in this man’s world, she needs a partner. Step forward Detective Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, played by Stuart Martin (Medici), who is also known as “The Duke;” drinker, gambler and womaniser. Eliza and The Duke strike up a mismatched, fiery relationship that will crackle and smoulder with sexual tension as they team up to solve crime in the murkiest depths of 1880’s London.

The third season will premiere on Jan. 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS. 

