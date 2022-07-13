‘Minx’ Creator Ellen Rapoport Inks Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television

Ellen Rapoport, creator, executive producer, and showrunner of HBO Max’s breakout comedy series Minx, is expanding her relationship with Lionsgate Television, the studio behind the series, with an overall deal to produce scripted content.

Minx premiered on HBO Max in March and was recently renewed for a second season. It takes place in 1970s Los Angeles and follows the story of an earnest young feminist, played by Ophelia Lovibond, who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. Executive produced by Paul Feig, the series became an instant hit for its clever writing, evocative imagery, and its championship of feminist ideals from the 70s era. Lennon Parham also stars, among others.

“Throughout the making of Minx I kept waiting for someone to save me from my more outrageous instincts. Obviously that never happened. So, it seems like I’ve found my people,” said Rapoport. “Thrilled to be joining the Lionsgate family even if I have to cross the 405 to get to their offices!”

“All of us at Lionsgate are blown away by how the world of Minx has resonated with viewers as her work seamlessly weaves nuanced humor into complex and enticing stories. To be able to have a deal with a writer who puts the word shvantz back in the lexicon would make my Jewish grandmother proud” said Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate TV.

Previously, Rapoport co-wrote the screenplay for Paramount’s feature Clifford the Big Red Dog, as well as Netflix’s Desperados. She is repped by UTA and Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen.