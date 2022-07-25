Mike Moon Departs As Netflix Head Of Adult Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Moon, Director of Adult Animation, is leaving Netflix at the end of this month to pursue other opportunities.

Moon, an animation veteran who had worked across animated film and series at Sony Pictures Animation, Disney Television Animation, and Cartoon Network, joined Netflix over 4 1/2 years ago to build and lead Netflix’s Adult Animation team.

His departure is not related to the recent changes in Netflix’s family animation unit, which included Melissa Cobb stepping down from the leadership position as VP Animation Film, Karen Toliver’s promotion to replace her and the streamer’s slate being paired down with the release of several high-profile projects.

A search is underway for Moon’s replacement as Netflix remains committed to original adult animated content and Vine Studios, its animated series production facility that Moon also spearheaded.

Related Story Netflix Earnings Reaction: Stock Jumps As Bulls And Bears Debate Second Quarter Takeaways

Netflix Acquires Animation Studio Animal Logic

Moon, who started his career as an artist, working for more than 15 years as an animator, joined Netflix after the streamer had made an auspicious start in the adult animation arena with BoJack Horseman, F Is for Family and Big Mouth, with BoJack and Big Mouth remaining Netflix’s biggest adult animation hits to date.

The slate, which Moon oversaw at Netflix includes Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources from Brutus Pink — the streamer’s first animated offshoot; Inside Job from Shion Takeuchi; The Midnight Gospel from Pen Ward and Duncan Trussel; as well as the upcoming Entergalactic from Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi, which Moon recently said looks “line nothing else”; Agent King from Priscilla Presley and John Eddie; and Exploding Kittens from Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, which also marks a milestone for Netflix as the first property developed simultaneously as an animated series and a mobile game.

Moon has also spearheaded adult animation-focused overall deals with Brutus Pink (the creative team behind Big Mouth), rising star Takeuchi, animation veteran Alex Hirsch and production studio Titmouse. He also was instrumental in shaping and growing Vine Studios, including building the staff and team.