‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Midori Francis To Cast For Season 19

The Sex Lives of College Girls star Midori Francis has been cast as a new medical resident in the upcoming 19th season of ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. She is the third new addition for next season, joining recently cast Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho. All three play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild from scratch its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.

Francis’ Mika Yasuda is a middle child with eight siblings. She is used to being overlooked and underestimated and uses it to her advantage. Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top.

Francis plays Alicia, the leader of the Essex College Women’s Center, on HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. She had a one-year series regular deal and will continue on the show’s upcoming second season as a recurring, which had been the plan for the character from the start, I hear.

Previously, Francis starred as Lily in the Netflix series Dash & Lily, landing a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her role, and in Universal’s 2019 movie Good Boys, which premiered at SXSW. She also was seen in the Facebook Watch series The Birch and in the Netflix film Afterlife of the Party.

Francis has starred in a number of stage productions including Ming Peiffer’s Usual Girls, for which she earned a Drama Desk award nomination in the category of Best Leading Actress. She is repped by One Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.