Kevin Daniels, Mickey Rourke, Vivica A. Fox, Lamorne Morris & More To Star In Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’ From Directors James Michael Cummings And Johnny Mack

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Daniels (The Big Leap), Academy Award winner Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) and Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day) have signed on to star in the spoof-comedy Not Another Church Movie from Monty the Dog Productions. Others set for the film include Kyla Pratt (Call Me Kat), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Tisha Campbell (House Party) and Jasmine Guy (Harlem).

Not Another Church Movie is billed as a wild ride through the fabulous world of Taylor Pherry (Daniels), an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God Himself: to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. His only concern? His family and community. What he doesn’t know is that the Devil (Rourke) has plans of his own.

City on a Hill actor James Michael Cummings is directing with Johnny Mack (Wild ‘N Out), from the latter’s script. Cummings, Jim Cardwell, and Paul Saleba are producing, with Valerie McCaffrey serving as executive producer. The film is slated for release next spring.

“The parody comedy genre is making a huge comeback and NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE is stepping up to lead the charge,” said Cummings. “Mack’s interpretation of outlandish comedies pays homage to such well-known movies, including the works of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Robert Townsend and Tyler Perry.”

