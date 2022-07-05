Skip to main content
Metallica “Stoked” By ‘Stranger Things’ Use Of ‘Master Of Puppets’ Performed By Bassist’s Son

Metallica AP

Metallica is officially among the fans of Stranger Things, calling the show’s use in the finale of the band’s classic “Master of Puppets” an “incredible honor.”

In an Instagram post, the band writes, “The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away.”

See the entire post below.

In the Season 4 finale, Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, wielding a guitar, tears into the 1986 Metallica song in an attempt to get the attention of some demonic bats as part of the gang’s battle against the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The use of the song certainly didn’t come as a surprise to the band, though: Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo previously posted that it was, in fact, his 17-year-old son Tye Trujillo who recreated the song’s riff for the show.

“That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye!,” Trujillo wrote on Instagram. “Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’…”

Here are both Instagram posts:

 

