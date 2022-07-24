Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

White House Doctor Says Joe Biden Shows Improvement After Covid Diagnosis – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Marvel Invades Comic-Con: ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer, Two New Avengers Movies To Wrap MCU Phase 6, ‘Blade’ & ‘Captain America’ Release Dates
Read the full story

Melanie Rauscher Dies: ‘Naked And Afraid’ Contestant On Two Discovery Reality Series Was 35

Twitter

Melanie Rauscher, who appeared on two versions of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid reality show, was found dead on July 17 in Prescott, Ariz., according to reports. She was 35.

Corey Kasun, a rep for the Prescott Police Department, confirmed to TMZ that the reality star was dog sitting in the city while the homeowners were out of town. Upon their return, they discovered Rauscher dead in their guest room.

Police reported no signs of foul play or drug use. Rauscher did not leave a suicide note and the dog she was minding was fine.

Rauscher was a contestant on Naked and Afraid in 2013 and its spinoff, Naked and Afraid XL, in 2015.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad