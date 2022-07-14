‘Mayor Of Kingstown’: Nishi Munshi Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Tracy McLusky in the upcoming second season of Mayor Of Kingstown. Nishi Munshi, who recurred as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2 in the Jeremy Renner-fronted drama series from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

Nishi Munshi Ryan West

Munshi’s Tracy McLusky is the wife of the youngest McLusky brother, Kyle (Taylor Handley), who is a police officer in Kingstown. She appeared in five episodes in the first season.

Mayor Of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Mayor Of Kingstown has been a strong ratings performer. The series premiere was the No. 1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since the rebrand and cable’s biggest new scripted premiere since Yellowstone in June 2018 with 2.6 million total viewers, according to the streamer.

The first season starred Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass and Aidan Gillen.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, it is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

Munshi may be best known for her role as Erica Malick in Fox’s Lethal Weapon. Her additional credits include Netflix’s The Magicians, CW’s The Originals and CBS’ Pandas in New York, among others. Munshi is repped by Marque Entertainment, Artists & Reps Agency, and Meyer & Downs.