Maya Rudolph’s ‘Loot’ Renewed For Season 2 By Apple TV+

Just weeks after its June 24 premiere, Apple TV+ has renewed workplace comedy series Loot, starring and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, for a second season.

The renewal of the series, which comes from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, also follows on the heels of Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures’ first-look deal with Apple TV+.

In addition to Rudolph, the ensemble cast includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles.

“Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented “Loot” cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can’t wait for season two.”

Created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard, in Loot, Rudolph stars as billionaire Molly Novak, who has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Yang and Hubbard executive produce alongside Rudolph through Animal Pictures, with the company’s Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Additionally, Dave Becky executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

The first five episodes of Loot are now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes of the 10-episode first season premiering every Friday. In this week’s new episode, “The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards,” The Wells Foundation team attends a ceremony where Molly is receiving an award for her charity work.