‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision



EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV movie Max Headroom: 20 Minutes into the Future. He became an instant pop culture phenom and went on to host a music-video show, star in ads for New Coke, appear on the cover of Newsweek and headline his own primetime series. Max Headroom aired on ABC for two seasons from 1987-88. At that point, the character’s massive popularity started to wane, but he has remained a cult favorite with frequent pop culture references, on shows including BoJack Horseman and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and in Selena Gomez’s music video for “Love You Like a Love Song,” among many others.

Cantwell, Frewer and Lisa Whalen executive produce the reboot with SpectreVision’s Wood and Noah.

This marks a return to the 1980s and AMC for Cantwell, who co-created, executive produced and co-showran the network’s PC revolution drama series Halt and Catch Fire with Christopher C. Rogers. He most recently executive produced sci-fi drama series Paper Girls ,which debuts today on Prime video.

Run by partners Wood and Noah, SpectreVision, which focuses on genre-bending content, is behind such films as Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and The Greasy Strangler.

Frewer is managed by Gilbertson Entertainment.



