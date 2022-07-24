Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Gets Second Life Via ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ To Highlight Marvel TV News – Comic-Con

Charlie Cox’s iteration of Daredevil is officially getting a second life via Daredevil: Born Again—a new series coming to Disney+ with an 18-episode first season in 2024. Joining Cox on the show is Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role from recent Marvel series as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

The announcement of Daredevil‘s return was made Saturday at Comic-Con’s Hall H by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

A new series centered on Cox’s character had been awaited by die-hard fans since Netflix’s Daredevil was canceled in 2018 after three seasons. Rumors about a Daredevil series revival started following the appearance of Daredevil (Cox) in Spider-Man: No Way Home and main antagonist Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Talk about potential new installment ramped up when the Marvel Netflix series, including Daredevil and team-up limited series The Defenders, moved to Disney+ this past spring after the rights to the titles reverted to Disney. It was revealed in May that a new Daredevil series was in the works at Disney+ with Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached to write and executive produce.

Daredevil is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock. Cox will additionally reprise the role as part of the cast of Disney+’s upcoming series Echo, slated for next year, while voicing him in the new animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The actor also made an appearance as Daredevil in a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer unveiled today in San Diego, though his casting in that show hadn’t previously been announced. That series starring Tatiana Maslany debuts on Disney+ on August 17.

Other Marvel streaming series mentioned by Feige during the Hall H presentation and coming in 2023 include Secret Invasion, coming in spring; Season 2 of Loki, coming in summer; Ironheart, coming in fall; and Agatha: Agent of Chaos, coming in winter.

Up next for Marvel as the MCU approaches the end of its Phase 4 is Ryan Coogler’s sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is slated for release November 11 and also got a trailer today.

