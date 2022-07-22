Marvel Shows Off First Looks Of ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’, ‘What If…?’ Season 2, ‘Marvel Zombies’, ‘X-Men ’97’ And ‘I Am Groot’ – Comic-Con

Marvel surprised fans on Friday with an exclusive first look at Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and a handful of their upcoming animated series, at a panel at Comic Con Friday, hosted by comedian Paul F. Tompkins, which included Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Minderbaum and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding and the creators of their upcoming animated series.

Jeff Trammell, writer and executive producer of Freshman Year teased the audience with concept art of Peter Parker, his suits, and allies like Harry Osborn, Doctor Strange and Daredevil, who will be voiced by Charlie Cox from the Netflix Marvel series. The series takes place before the character’s introduction in the current MCU in Captain America: Civil War. “I don’t want to spoil anything, but expect the unexpected,” teased Trammell before he showed concept art of Norman Osborn, who will be Peter’s mentor in the series. The series is set to premiere in 2024 on Disney+, with a second season, Spider-Man: Sophomore Year also announced.

Marvel/Disney+

The panel began with Marvel’s I Am Groot, their series of animated shorts following Baby Groot. Writer, director, and executive producer Kristen Lepore showed a trailer for the series (you can watch it below), before giving a surprise screening of one of the shorts, “Groot Takes a Bath”. The series will launch on April 10 with five shorts, with another set of five shorts announced by Lepore.