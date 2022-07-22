Marvel Shows Off First Looks Of ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’, ‘What If…?’ Season 2, ‘Marvel Zombies’, ‘X-Men ’97’ And ‘I Am Groot’ – Comic-Con

Marvel surprised fans on Friday with an exclusive first look at Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and a handful of their upcoming animated series, at a panel at Comic Con Friday, hosted by comedian Paul F. Tompkins, which included Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Minderbaum and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding and the creators of their upcoming animated series.
Jeff Trammell, writer and executive producer of Freshman Year teased the audience with concept art of Peter Parker, his suits, and allies like Harry Osborn, Doctor Strange and Daredevil, who will be voiced by Charlie Cox from the Netflix Marvel series. The series takes place before the character’s introduction in the current MCU in Captain America: Civil War. “I don’t want to spoil anything, but expect the unexpected,” teased Trammell before he showed concept art of Norman Osborn, who will be Peter’s mentor in the series. The series is set to premiere in 2024 on Disney+, with a second season, Spider-Man: Sophomore Year also announced.
The panel began with Marvel’s I Am Groot, their series of animated shorts following Baby Groot. Writer, director, and executive producer Kristen Lepore showed a trailer for the series (you can watch it below), before giving a surprise screening of one of the shorts, “Groot Takes a Bath”. The series will launch on April 10 with five shorts, with another set of five shorts announced by Lepore.
Marvel also showed a first look at the second season of their flagship animated, and Emmy-nominated, series What If…? The Watcher continues to explore the multiverse with new episodes this season, featuring other characters from the MCU like Thor: Ragnarok‘s Hela. The season is set to premiere in early 2023, with a third season also announced.
Following What If…? is the spinoff of the series, inspired by the 2005 Marvel Comics series, Marvel Zombies. This animated series takes place in an alternate reality where a new generation of heroes must battle against a zombie apocalypse. Executive producers Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley showed off concept art of the new series, and revealed some of the heroes facing the zombie scourge, like Shang-Chi, Katie, and Kate Bishop.
Fans of the X-Men series also got a first look at X-Men ’97, the continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series. While the series its still early on in development, writer and executive producer Beau DeBayo showed the crowd an early animatic AV piece to tease the series. “This show taught me how to be who I am,” said DeMayo about why he’s so passionate about the series. “The X-Men are timeless, and the world still has a lot to learn from them.” X-Men ’97 will be streaming on Disney+ in Fall of 2023.
