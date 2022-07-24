Marvel Returns To Hall H Announces Phase 5; Phase 6 Includes Two New ‘Avengers’ Pics; Sets ‘Blade’ & Sam Wilson ‘Captain America’ Release Dates – Update

Refresh for more updates: Yes, it stands to reason that Marvel would start its ComicCon session with a sizzle reel, particularly with shots of the three Spider-Man, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and more. But further stoking the audience were the voice of Stan Lee “Marvel has always been and always will be a reflection of the world right outside our window.”

Words blazed on the screen to great screams, “It’s been a difficult time. We lost part of ourselves. But today is our time to come together again.”

Then Marvel Boss Kevin Feige took the stage and got into the Phase 5 announcement. Phase 4 ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11.