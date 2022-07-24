Marvel Returns To Hall H Announces Phase 5; Phase 6 Includes Two New ‘Avengers’ Pics; Sets ‘Blade’ & Sam Wilson ‘Captain America’ Release Dates – Update

Refresh for more updates: Yes, it stands to reason that Marvel would start its ComicCon session with a sizzle reel, particularly with shots of the three Spider-Man, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and more. But further stoking the audience were the voice of Stan Lee “Marvel has always been and always will be a reflection of the world right outside our window.”
Words blazed on the screen to great screams, “It’s been a difficult time. We lost part of ourselves. But today is our time to come together again.”
Then Marvel Boss Kevin Feige took the stage and got into the Phase 5 announcement. Phase 4 ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11.
“I’m unbelievably excited, three years ago we were here and its been a hell of a long time since then. There have been moments I thought ‘Will I ever be in Hall H again and the answer is Thank, God, yes.”
Trailers are dropping left and right for Ant-Man, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantummania kicks off Phase 5 in Feb. 17.Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is May 5.The Marvels is July 28, 2023.
Secret Invasion on Disney is looking at spring 2023.
Echo and Loki season 2 are looking at summer 2023.
But Marvel Boss Kevin Feige also announced other big dates, ie. Blade is coming out Nov. 3, 2023.
It’s official, Sam Wilson coming back in Captain America and the New World Order on May 3, 2024.
Ironheart the movie is eyeing fall 2023 while Agatha is looking to drop on Disney+ winter 2023/24.
Yes, there is a Daredevil series on Disney+ and it’s Daredevil Born Again looking at spring 2024.
“Phase five will culminate with this,” said Feige throwing it to the screens: And is Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.
Feige also trotted out Phase 6 revealing that Nov. 8, 2024 kicks off with Fantastic Four and ends toward the end of 2025 with two Avengers movies: Avengers Kang Dynasty Avengers Secrets Wars.
