Marvel Cinematic Universe Counts 19 Emmy Nominations Led By ‘Moon Knight’; Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Nom For ‘What If…?’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe came through with 19 nominations in its second year at the Primetime Emmy noms, split among Moon Knight (eight noms), Loki (six), its first animated series What If…? (three), and Hawkeye (two).

Everett

Of note, the late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance slot for his turn as Star Lord T’Challa. The Black Panther actor, who died in August 2020 at 43, was lauded with a posthumous Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2021.

This year’s MCU noms are largely relegated to the creative categories, with none notched in above-the-line categories. Last year, saw the MCU break through with above-the-line noms for WandaVision in Limited Series, Best Actor and Actress Limited Series, respectively, for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and a supporting actress nom for Kathryn Hahn. The Limited Series slot was a tough crowd this year with noms for prestige series such as HBO’s The White Lotus and Hulu’s Dopesick, The Dropout and Pam & Tommy as well as Netflix’s Inventing Anna. Disney+ scored above-the-line noms in Television Movie for Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers and Hosted Nonfiction special/series for The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

The breakdown for this year’s MCU Emmy noms include three for What If? — Animated Program and two for Character Voice-Over Performance, which also includes Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher.

Moon Knight‘s eight include Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes, Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie/Special, Character Voice Over Performance for F. Murray Abraham, Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Stunt Performance.

Loki’s six include Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (hour or more), Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (hour or more), Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes, Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Original Main Title Theme Music and Sound Editing for a Comedy/Drama Series.

Hawkeye‘s two are in Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program and Stunt Performance.

Last year the MCU Disney+ shows, in their first big debut at the Emmys, garnered a huge 28 noms split between WandaVision at 23 and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at five. WandaVision‘s nom count was the second-most highest behind The Crown and The Mandalorian‘s 24 nominations. WandaVision wound up winning three Primetime Emmys for Original Music & Lyrics, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, and Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half Hour). Falcon and the Winter Solider didn’t walk home with any wins last year.

The critical Rotten Tomatoes scores for this year’s Emmy-contending MCU series has been high, with Loki nabbing 92%, animated series What If…? scoring 94%, Hawkeye 92% and Moon Knight 86%.

The next MCU live-action series to hit Disney+ is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 17.

