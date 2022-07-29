‘Married By Mistake’: Chloe Bennet, Blair Penner & Anthony Konechny To Star In E! Rom-Com

EXCLUSIVE: E! has released details on its first of six original scripted romantic comedy movies. The network has begun production on Married By Mistake (working title), with Chloe Bennet, Blair Penner and Anthony Konechny set to lead the cast.

Married by Mistake follows Riley (Bennet) who, after learning that her dream job has fallen through, has a drunken night out with her best friend Nate… (Penner) only to find themselves the next morning in Las Vegas and married. With no job prospects on the horizon, Riley takes Nate up on his offer to move back to his hometown in Tennessee to help rescue his family’s business. Riley’s determination to make a name for herself in the company is complicated by the arrival of Nate’s ex-girlfriend and his attractive older brother. Will Riley and Nate be able to keep up the ruse, or will romances both new and old get in the way?

Bennet’s Riley Smith is a recent MBA grad whose world is turned upside-down when she wakes up in Las Vegas with a massive hangover married to her friend and classmate Nate.

Penner’s Nate Fisher just graduated with an MBA with Riley. After a wild night in Vegas results in their accidental marriage, Nate offers her a job with his family business back home.

Konechny portrays Rhys Bynam, Nate’s brother who recently moved back to his hometown of Cedar Falls, Tennessee to help get the family business back in shape. When he meets Riley, he’s absolutely charmed by her energy and enthusiasm – but matters are complicated when he realizes that she’s married to his brother.

Production started on the film this week in Vancouver, with an expected premiere date in early 2023.

Married By Mistake is produced by All Canadian Entertainment. Mick MacKay is producing, with Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, and Lorenzo Nardini of Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), and Ivan Hayden, Mike Rohl and Doran S. Chandler executive producing. Mike Rohl is directing and Meg Jackson serves as screenwriter.

Bennet is most known for her role as Daisy Johnson/Quake on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She also recently starred in DreamWork’s Abominable and featured in MGM’s musical remake of Valley Girl. Bennet is repped by CAA.

Penner has appeared in shows including CW’s Supernatural, CBS’ Ghosts, and Syfy’s Van Helsing, as well as numerous Hallmark movies. He is repped by Shannon Richardson and Melanie Hawthorne-Toogood at Premiere Talent Management.

Konechny can most recently be seen recurring on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. He has also recurred on CW’s Supergirl and appeared in films including Fifty Shades of Gray and X-Men: Apocalypse. He is repped by Vickie Petronio-King (Play Management Inc) and Robert Stein (Robert Stein Management).