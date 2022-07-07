Mario Lopez Teams With Menudo Productions To Spearhead Menudo Revival

Mario Lopez and Menudo Productions are heading up a global talent search for a new Menudo, a revival of one of the biggest Latin boy bands of all time.

Auditions for talent between the ages of 12 and 16 will begin online this July, followed by live auditions in various cities starting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 17. Lopez will spotlight weekly highlight videos on Menudo streaming platforms for fans to discover, comment, and share their favorite contestants. Entrants will be able to upload their video auditions to a Menudo audition app when Lopez announces the kickoff of the auditions in two weeks.

The project, dubbed Menudo: A New Beginning, comes 12 years after the Latin boy band disbanded. Menudo Productions purchased rights to the Menudo brand in 2016.

From its beginning in 1977 to 2009, Menudo dominated the Hispanic pre-teen and teen markets, sold more records than BTS and One Direction combined, broke concert attendance records, and set the standard for all Boy Bands that followed. It launched the careers of Grammy winner Ricky Martin and singer-songwriter and producer Robi Draco Rosa, among others.

“Like so many people across the globe, I grew up as a huge Menudo fan,” said Lopez. “I am so excited and honored to be part of bringing this iconic Latin boy band back to the world!”

Menudo’s formula of introducing a new talent as older talent graduates from the group distinguishes Menudo from other boy bands; Unlike previous group incarnations, the new Menudo members will be sharing in all concert, merchandise, and music revenue. Menudo’s Miami-based management and coaching team will consist of seasoned and vetted professionals, according to the press release.

“By utilizing social media, the Metaverse, and A.I., Menudo will connect with fans in ways unimaginable just a decade ago,” added Menudo Productions CEO Paul Tarnopol. “More importantly, our management team is committed to the safety, well-being, and financial security of each-and-every member of Menudo; This is what we mean by “A New Beginning.”

Industry veteran Angel Zamora, overseeing the project, said, “Working with Mario Lopez, Paul Tarnopol, and Menudo’s completely new management team to discover and develop the next generation of superstars is the honor of a lifetime.”