Marie Kreutzer’s ‘Corsage’ & Ukrainian Doc ‘Liturgy Of Anti-Tank Obstacles’, From ‘Pamfir’ Director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, Among Competition Titles Set For Sarajevo Film Festival

The Sarajevo Film Festival has unveiled its competition line-up for this year’s festival, with Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage and Ukrainian helmer Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s documentary ‘Liturgy Of Anti-Tank Obstacles’ selected in the feature film and documentary categories respectively.

A total of 51 films will compete for the fest’s coveted Heart Of Sarajevo awards across four competition sections: feature films, documentary, short and student film. The selection includes 20 world premieres, eight international premiers, one European premiere, 21 regional premiers and one Bosnia & Herzegovina premiere.

Additional titles featured in the main competition program this year include Aida Begić’s A Ballad, Dominik Mencej’s Riders and Ukrainian-Turkish production Klondike. In the documentary section, Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, whose film Pamfir played in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight earlier this year, will see his Liturgy Of Anti-Tank Obstacles doc have its world premiere in the section.

The program was open for films and filmmakers from Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbejan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.

The 28th edition of the Sarajavo Film Festival takes place August 12-16.

Here’s the full list:

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – FEATURE FILM 2022

A BALLAD / BALADA, Aida Begić (Bosna and Herzegovina, 2022, 120 min.) – World premiere MEN OF DEEDS / OAMENI DE TREABĂ, Paul Negoescu (Romania, Bulgaria, 2022, 105 min.) – World premiere RIDERS / JEZDECA, Dominik Mencej (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2022, 110 min.) – World premiere SIX WEEKS / HAT HÉT, Noémi Veronika Szakonyi (Hungary, 2022, 95 min.) – World premiere CORSAGE, Marie Kreutzer (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France, 2022, 113 min.) – Regional premiere KLONDIKE, Maryna Er Gorbach (Ukraine, Türkiye, 2022, 100 min.) – Regional premiere SAFE PLACE / SIGURNO MJESTO, Juraj Lerotić (Croatia, 2022, 105 min.) – Regional premiere SERVIAM – I WILL SERVE / SERVIAM – ICH WILL DIENEN, Ruth Mader (Austria, 2022, 106 min.) – Regional premiere

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM 2022

DIARY OF A BRIDE OF CHRIST / TSCHODENNYK NARECHENOI CHRISTA, Marta Smerechynska (Ukraine, 2021, 90 min.) – World premiere LIGHTS OF SARAJEVO / SVJETLA SARAJEVA, Srđan Perkić (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2022, 68 min.) – World premiere LITURGY OF ANTI-TANK OBSTACLES, Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk (Ukraine, USA, 2022, 12 min.) – World premiere PAYING A VISIT TO FORTUNA / FORTUNA VENDÉGEI, Mátyás Kálmán (Hungary, Croatia, 2022, 74 min.) – World premiere SHADOWED BY THE PLANE TREE / ÇINAR AĞACININ KÖLGƏSINDƏ, Aynur Elgunesh (Azerbaijan, 2022, 18 min.) – World premiere THE CHALICE. OF SONS AND DAUGHTERS / O TAHTAI. SAVENDAR TAI SEIANDAR, Cătălina Tesăr, Dana Bunescu (Romania, 2022, 83 min.) – World premiere THE FILM FACTORY / TVORNICA FILMOVA, Silvestar Kolbas (Croatia, 2022, 15 min.) – World premiere TOO CLOSE, Botond Püsök (Romania, Hungary, 2022, 85 min.) – World premiere BABAJANJA, Ante Zlatko Stolica (Croatia, 2022, 14 min.) – International premiere RETREAT, Anabela Angelovska (North Macedonia, Germany, 2022, 30 min.) – International premiere WE, … COMPOSITION / WIR, … KOMPOSITION, Visar Jusufi (Kosovo, Germany, 2022, 15 min.) – International premiere BIGGER THAN TRAUMA / VEĆE OD TRAUME, Vedrana Pribačić (Croatia, 2022, 91 min.) – European premiere ANOTHER SPRING / JOŠ JEDNO PROLEĆE, Mladen Kovačević (Serbia, France, Qatar, 2022, 90 min.) – Regional premiere A PROVINCIAL HOSPITAL / EDNA PROVINTSIALNA BOLNITSA, Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva (Bulgaria, Germany, 2022, 107 min.) – R egional premiere ATONAL GLOW / ATONALURI GABRZKINEBA, Alexander Koridze (Georgia, 2022, 67 min.) – Regional premiere BEAUTY OF THE BEAST, Anna Eszter Nemes (Hungary, Serbia, 2022, 47 min.) – Regional premiere FRAGILE MEMORY, Igor Ivanjko (Ukraine, 2022, 85 min.) – Regional premiere LIVING TOGETHER / ZUSAMMENLEBEN, Thomas Fürhapter (Austria, 2022, 90 min.) – Regional premiere MICROBIOME, Stavros Petropoulos (Greece, 2021, 27 min.) – Regional premiere NO PLACE FOR YOU IN OUR TOWN / NIAMASH MIASTO V NASHIA GRAD, Nikolay Stefanov (Bulgaria, 2022, 81 min.) – Regional premiere RIBS / REBRA, Farah Hasanbegović (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Belgium, Portugal, 2022, 9 min.) – Regional premiere MUSEUM OF THE REVOLUTION / MUZEJ REVOLUCIJE, Srđan Keča (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic, 2021, 91 min.) – B&H premiere

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – SHORT FILM 2022

AFFRICATE, Anna Gyimesi (Hungary, 2022, 26 min.) – World premiere IT IS QUIET HERE. / POKY TUT TYKHO., Novruz Hikmet, Olena Podolianko (Ukraine, 2022, 12 min.) – World premiere MY NEIGHBOUR WOLF / BANIJA, Nebojša Slijepčević (Croatia, Serbia, 2022, 17 min.) – World premiere TOGETHER, ALONE / BIRLIKTE, YALNIZ, Kasım Ördek (Türkiye, France, 2022, Colour, 20 min) – World premiere ALBA VULVA, Dorka Vermes (Hungary, 2022, 16 min.) – International premiere AMOK, Balázs Turai (Hungary, Romania, 2022, 15 min.) – Regional premiere MONEY AND HAPPINESS, Ana Nedeljković, Nikola Majdak Jr. (Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, 2022, 10 min.) – Regional premiere ON XERXES’ THRONE / STON THRONO TOU XERXI, Evi Kalogiropoulou (Greece, 2022, 15 min.) – Regional premiere THAT’S HOW THE SUMMER ENDED / TAKO SE JE KONČALO POLETJE, Matjaž Ivanišin (Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, 2022, 13 min.) – Regional premiere 5PM SEASIDE, Valentin Stejskal (Greece, Austria, 2022, 26 min.) – Regional premiere

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – STUDENT FILM 2022

