Marcel Walz, Joe Knetter, And Sarah French Form New Production Company Neon Noir; First Project Is Giallo Thriller ‘That’s A Wrap’

EXCLUSIVE: Marcel Walz, Joe Knetter and Sarah French have announced their new production company, Neon Noir. The trio’s first venture under the banner is a new horror film starring genre staple Cerina Vincent.

That’s a Wrap is directed by Marcel Walz (Pretty Boy) and written by Joe Knetter & Robert L. Lucas (George A. Romero’s Twilight of the Dead).

The pic stars Cerina Vincent (Cabin Fever, Disney’s Stuck in the Middle), Monique T. Parent (Cuck), Sarah French (Blind) and Gigi Gustin (Fast and Fierce: Death Race). It is executive produced by Wolfpack Entertainment and Mezek Films and was shot entirely at Wolfpack Studios in Burbank, California.

Director and producer Marcel Walz says, “I’m so excited to have a colorful giallo slasher as the first movie from our own production company Neon Noir. Everyone involved in this project brought so much love and talent to the table and made the whole process from start to finish something special. I know the audience will see the love in the end product!”

Joe Knetter, co-writer and producer of the film, says “Since this was the first project we fully produced as Neon Noir we knew we needed to put together the right team to bring it to life. I couldn’t be prouder of the people we got to play with. They are all stars in my book and contributed greatly to making this film something we can all be proud of, both personally and professionally.”

Cerina Vincent is represented by Kurt Patino at the Patino Management Company, Monique T.Parent is represented by Robert Lombard of Creative Image Mgmt, and Gigi Gustin is repped by Becky Randazzo of Kreativ Media Partners.

The film recently wrapped principal photography and is now in post-production.