Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Dan Fogelman React To ‘This Is Us’ Emmys Snub, Praise Cast, Writers

This Is Us, NBC’s praised drama series, which previously had been Emmy-nominated four times for best drama series, received only one nomination Tuesday for its final season – for Original Music and Lyrics. Stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz shared their thoughts on social media following today’s Emmy nominations announcement. Moore was considered a strong contender in the drama series acting category for her praised performance, particularly for her work in the penultimate episode.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was it’s finest hour? Sure,” Moore wrote on her Instagram story. “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

The one nomination the show received was for the song “The Forever Now,” which was co-written by Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and Siddhartha Khosla.

“So unendingly proud of Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season,” added Moore.

Metz also expressed support for Moore and others in the show who were not recognized.

“When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for their beautiful work? And the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds, and for the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it?,” Metz wrote in her Instagram story. “I understand it’s not everything, honey, but it’s something.”

Series creator Dan Fogelman tweeted “The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today – if you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t.” He congratulated Khosla and Goldsmith for their Emmy nom.