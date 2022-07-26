Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Sets Key Dates For 10th Anniversary MUAHS Awards

If it’s late July, you know that awards season is lurking just around the corner, and the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards has revealed the key dates for its 2023 gala.

Guild president Julie Socash said today that the 10th anniversary MUAHS Awards are set for Friday, February 11, at the Beverly Hilton. Nominations will be unsealed on Wednesday, January 11. See all the key dates below.

The MUAHS Awards honors outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, TV, commercials, and live theater.

The big film winners at last year’s MUAHS gala were Coming 2 America, Cruella and Being the Ricardos, but the combined Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar ended up going to The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Before that, one of the guild’s marquee winners — for period makeup/hair, contemporary makeup/hair and special makeup effects — had gone on the claim the Oscar every year since the modern MUAHS began in 2014.

The guild — IATSE Local 706, which has more than 2,100 member worldwide — made history in the spring when it elected Karen Westerfield as its business rep. In a re-run officers election, she knocked off incumbent Randy Sayer to become the first woman and first Asian American to hold the MUAHS’ top post in its 85-year history.

Here are the key dates for 10th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, which MUAHS notes are subject to change:

Monday, October 31:

Submissions Open for TV & Feature Film

Wednesday, November 30 (5 p.m. PT):

Submissions Close for Entries

Friday, December 16:

Nominations Voting Begins

Friday, January 6 (5 p.m. PT)

Nominations Voting Closes

Wednesday, January 11:

Nominations Announced

Monday, January 23:

Final Online Voting Begins

Monday, February 3 (5 p.m. PT):

Final Online Voting Closes

Saturday, February 11:

10th annual MUAHS Awards Gala