‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Jay Hernandez Thanks Fans In Video For ‘Tremendous Effort’ To Get Show To NBC

A jubilant Jay Hernandez (aka Magnum) took to Twitter today to thank fans for their efforts that resulted in a fifth season pickup of the former CBS crime drama by NBC.

“Ok, I’m sure by now you have all heard the great news,” Hernandez said in the video. “Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5!”

The video follows an earlier Hernandez social media comment.