‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Jay Hernandez Thanks Fans In Video For ‘Tremendous Effort’ To Get Show To NBC

A jubilant Jay Hernandez (aka Magnum) took to Twitter today to thank fans for their efforts that resulted in a fifth season pickup of the former CBS crime drama by NBC.
“Ok, I’m sure by now you have all heard the great news,” Hernandez said in the video. “Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5!”
The video follows an earlier Hernandez social media comment.
“It was a bit circuitous but we did it!” tweeted Hernandez. “Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana”
As Deadline reported exclusively late Thursday night, NBC came to the rescue with a two season, 20-episode order, following the show’s cancellation by CBS last month.
Perdita Weeks, who plays Juliet Higgins on the series, wrote “Off to the see the Ohana” on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself.
Stephen Hill, tweeted “aloha nui loa a hui hou,” which translates to “love you so much.” Hill also shared on Instagram that he is “So thankful to work with THESE folks on THIS show and to create THE BEST FANS we could ever ask for!”
With the rescue, Magnum P.I. follows in the footsteps of fellow Universal TV-produced series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also was picked up by NBC after it had been canceled by its original network, Fox, after five seasons. The cop comedy ran on NBC for three additional seasons.
A reboot of the 1980s drama created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson that starred Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL, who solves crimes in the state, after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills.
So many people worked very hard to make this happen. CBS, Universal, Magnum execs & all you fans out there. The tremendous effort paid off in a very unlikely move for any TV show. We can't wait to start filming again. 🙏🏽 #MagnumPISaved #NBC #ohana ❣️ https://t.co/Jz7JAZN3Mi
— Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) July 3, 2022
Denise Petski contributed to this report.
