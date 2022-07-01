‘Magnum P.I.’ Cast Reacts To Show’s Save By NBC: “Time To Dust Off The Aloha Shirt”

Some very happy Magnum P.I. cast members are reacting to the news that the show will go on.

“It was a bit circuitous but we did it!” tweeted Jay Hernandez, who stars as Magnum. “Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana”

As Deadline reported exclusively late Thursday night, NBC came to the rescue with a two season, 20-episode order, following the show’s cancellation by CBS last month.

Perdita Weeks, who plays Juliet Higgins on the series, wrote “Off to the see the Ohana” on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself.

Stephen Hill, tweeted “aloha nui loa a hui hou,” which translates to “love you so much.” Hill also shared on Instagram that he is “So thankful to work with THESE folks on THIS show and to create THE BEST FANS we could ever ask for!”

With the rescue, Magnum P.I. follows in the footsteps of fellow Universal TV-produced series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also was picked up by NBC after it had been canceled by its original network, Fox, after five seasons. The cop comedy ran on NBC for three additional seasons.

A reboot of the 1980s drama created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson that starred Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL, who solves crimes in the state, after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills.

It was a bit circuitous but we did it!Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up!Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana ❣️🍾😎🏝🌈🏎 https://t.co/wJqoJ64lEh — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) July 1, 2022

aloha nui loa a hui hou 🙏🏿💪🏿✊🏿🌺❤ https://t.co/bbCk9EPFi5 — Stephen Hill (@StephenHillActs) July 1, 2022

As I stated in a previous post, we couldn’t do #magnumpi without you all. Literally. Thank you. ❤️ — Tim Kang (@Tim__Kang) July 1, 2022