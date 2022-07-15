‘Madame Web’: Adam Scott Joins Sony’s Marvel Pic

EXCLUSIVE: After landing an Emmy nomination for his critically hailed roll in Severance, Adam Scott looks to have already found his next project as sources tell Deadline he is set to join the cast of Sony Pictures’ Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson. Also on board are Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Tahar Rahim for director S.J. Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay, with Kerem Sanga writing a previous draft.

Sony had no comment on Scott’s casting.

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. For that reason, sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else. Insiders say that due to her psychic sensory powers, she is essentially Sony’s version of Doctor Strange. Scott’s role in the film in unknown.

Sony is coming off a hot streak with Venom: Let There Be Carnage making more than $500 million worldwide, while Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest film of 2021 with $1.85 billion in worldwide sales.

Scott is coming off some of the best reviews of his career on the Apple series Severance which racked up 14 nominations including best actor for Scott and best drama series. He also recently wrapped production on a Party Down revival series. He is repped by UTA and Rise Management.