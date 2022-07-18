‘Madam Secretary’ Actor Erich Bergen Joins Broadway’s ‘Chicago’

Broadway’s long-running musical Chicago has cast Madam Secretary actor Erich Bergen in the role of Billy Flynn, producers announced today.

Bergen will join the show on Monday, August 1, and continue through Sunday, September 11. The musical revival is playing at the Ambassador Theatre.

Bergen is the latest actor best known for TV and film roles to join the Chicago production. Pamela Anderson made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the production this past spring.

Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the Madam Secretary, and was most recently seen as ADA Robert Jones on the final season of Bull. He portrayed Bob Gaudio in the film adaptation of Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the touring and Las Vegas casts of the stage production.

On Broadway, Bergen appeared as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. Other TV and film credits include Gossip Girl, The Good Fight and Humor Me.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Bergen is repped by Buchwald and Industry Entertainment.