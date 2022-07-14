The Chernin Brothers’ High School Comedy ‘Incoming’ Adds Bobby Cannavale, Kaitlin Olson, Scott MacArthur & More In Artists Road, Spyglass Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Dave and John Chernin’s Incoming has begun production in Los Angeles, we’ve learned, with an ensemble cast that includes 2x Primetime Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale, Primetime Emmy nominee Kaitlin Olson, Scott MacArthur as well as Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, Ali Gallo, Loren Gray, Ramon Reed (13:The Musical) and Bardia Seiri.

All of them join previously announced Mason Thames (The Black Phone).

The Chernin brothers co-wrote the screenplay and are making their directorial film debut on the Artists Road and Spyglass Media production.

Incoming follows four incoming freshmen as they navigate the terrors of adolescence at their first-ever high school party.

Artists Road landed the sought-after project in a competitive situation from the Chernin brothers with Spyglass Media Group boarding to co-finance.

Artists Road’s principals Todd Garner, Peter Principato, Ben Silverman and Artists Road’s CEO, Mark Korshak will produce alongside Stoller Global Solutions Company’s Nick Stoller and Conor Welch. Spyglass’ Chairman and CEO, Gary Barber, and Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production, are executive producing with Oillataguerre and Chris Stone, Vice President of Production & Development, overseeing the project on behalf of Spyglass. Noah Nusinow is overseeing the production on behalf of Artists Road.

Cannavale recently starred in the Rose Byrne produced Australian comedy Seriously Red which made its world premiere at SXSW. He stars in the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde opposite Ana de Armas. His series credits include Boardwalk Empire, Will & Grace, Nine Perfect Strangers, Mr. Robot, Vinyl among several others. On the big screen he’s starred in Sing 2, the Ant-Man franchise, The Irishman, I, Tonya; Blue Jasmine, The Other Guys and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Cannavale won an Emmy in Best Supporting Actor Drama Series for Boardwalk Empire, and Guest Comedy Actor for Will & Grace. He is repped by Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Olson has starred in 161 episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and was the EP and star of The Mick. She’s also starred on Hacks, Curb Your Enthusiasm and in such movies as Vacation, The Heat, Finding Dory and Leap Year. Olson was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama for Flipped in 2020. She is repped by UTA.

MacArthur starred on such series as The Righteous Gemstones, The Mick, and Killing It and starred in such movies as Halloween Kills, The Starling, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and in the upcoming Dylan O’Brien film Maximum Truth. He is repped by UTA, Haven Entertainment, and The Cartel.

Alejandro stars on Acapulco, and his credits include Kindergarten Cop 2, How to Be a Latin Lover, Once Upon a Time and The Boss Baby 2: Family Business. He is repped by Paradigm and Atlas Artists.

Ferreira’s credits include Love, Victor and Orange Is the New Black. She is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency and Animal Federation.

Gallo has been seen on Unhuman, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Virtual Mortality. She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Gray is known for her TikTok vidoes. By the end of last year, she was the 11th most-followed individual on TikTok, now over 54.6 million. She was signed by Virgin Records and Capitol Records. Gray is represented by CAA.

Reed starred in Netflix’s 13: The Musical, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Just Roll With It. He is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt , Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency (AEFH), Stagecoach Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Seiri’s credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Life in Pieces and SEAL Team. Seiri is repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and Church-Hubber Management.

The Chernins are represented by WME and 3Arts.

Spyglass Media Group is in production on the next Scream sequel. Their next horror movie, Hellraiser, will debut on Hulu later this year and on the television side, the 20th season of its fashion competition series, Project Runway was renewed by Bravo.

Artists Road, LLC is a joint venture formed by Spyglass Media Group, LLC, Propagate Content, LLC, Artists First Inc., and Off-Road Productions, LLC, focused on producing moderately-budgeted film comedies for worldwide audiences. Artists Road is currently in post-production on its first feature film, Reunion, an ensemble comedy starring Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock, Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford.