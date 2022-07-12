‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Earns Competition Series Emmy Nom After First Season

Party tonight for the fluffy ladies! Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Competition category after its freshman season on Prime Video.

The eight-episode Amazon Original unscripted series follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour. It premiered in March and was made available in other countries and territories around the world in May.

2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The new program earned a total of six nominations.

Lizzo gets help in the search from choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden.

Emmy Snubs: ‘Reservation Dogs’, Selena Gomez, ‘Yellowstone’, ‘This Is Us’ & More

In addition to appearing in the series, Lizzo also serves as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions and Lizzo’s Lizzo Bangers shingle.

Why There Won’t Be Emmy Nominations This Year For Shows Like ‘The Crown’, ‘The Boys’ & ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Broadcast Networks Play It Very Safe Overall