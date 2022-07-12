‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Earns Competition Series Emmy Nom After First Season

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Lizzo Watch Out for the Big Girrrls
'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girrrls' Prime Video via YouTube

Party tonight for the fluffy ladies! Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Competition category after its freshman season on Prime Video.

The eight-episode Amazon Original unscripted series follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour. It premiered in March and was made available in other countries and territories around the world in May.

The new program earned a total of six nominations.

Lizzo gets help in the search from choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden.

In addition to appearing in the series, Lizzo also serves as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions and Lizzo’s Lizzo Bangers shingle.

