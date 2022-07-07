Lionsgate Ups Randall Jackson To EVP, Associate General Counsel

Lionsgate has promoted its head of litigation, Randall Jackson, to executive vice president and associate general counsel, continuing to report to EVP & General Counsel Corii Berg.

In addition to his litigation role, Jackson leads Lionsgate’s risk management function and IP enforcement strategy, oversees the company’s response to government inquiries, manages bankruptcy issues and advises executives and business units on strategic issues. Over the past year, he has overseen Lionsgate’s insurance recovery efforts from pandemic-related production shutdowns.

As part of his broader role, he will oversee Lionsgate’s content protection and contract compliance third-party audit groups, and expand his involvement in corporate transactions.

Lionsgate is in the process of spinning off Starz and, according to CEO Jon Feltheimer in May, will be unveiling plans for the premium network and streamer by late summer with a deal to close by next spring. The chief executive has hinted that more M&A could be in store for both Lionsgate and Starz once the two companies are separate. Deal talk is generally rampant in the showbiz sector as stock valuations plunge.

Jackson joined Lionsgate in 2017 and was upped to EVP for Business & Legal Affairs in 2020. Previously he was a partner law firm Kendall Brill & Kelly.

“Randall is a highly regarded and accomplished executive whose work is at the heart of our ability to navigate an increasingly complex media environment,” said Berg. “He has done a great job developing and executing an effective corporate litigation strategy, and he is a vital part of the legal leadership team moving the company forward.”