Lionsgate & IMG Ink Multi-Year Consumer Products Pact

Lionsgate has appointed IMG as its new and exclusive global agency for consumer products.

In a multi-year agreement, IMG will work with Lionsgate to develop and expand strategic, multi-category consumer product programs for its blockbuster feature film franchises, including upcoming installments of John Wick, The Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing, Expendables, and TV library including Mad Men, Power, Orange is the New Black and Weeds. Lionsgate partners with Millennium Media on The Expendables franchise and Twisted Pictures on the Saw franchise.

This new pact comes as Lionsgate’s Consumer Products business merges with its Global Live, Interactive, and Location Based Entertainment into the newly-formed Global Products and Experiences. The combined divisions will be run by EVP & Head of Global Products & Experiences, Jenefer Brown. She will report into Jen Hollingsworth, COO of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Related Story STX's Adam Fogelson Heads To Lionsgate As New Motion Picture Group Vice Chair

“We are excited to work with licensing powerhouse IMG to strategically build and extend our consumer products business around the world,” said Ryan Gallego, Lionsgate’s Executive Director of Consumer Products. “We can’t wait to deliver innovative and diverse product offerings to our fans in partnership with top retailers and licensing partners.”

Gary Krakower, VP of Licensing, IMG, said: “Lionsgate has one of the world’s largest libraries of iconic film and TV franchises that span every genre and continue to resonate with audiences everywhere. With a slate of new titles and iterations of its most popular blockbusters on the way, we see enormous opportunity to creatively bring the movies fans know and love to life in new ways.”

Films released by Lionsgate and its affiliated companies have earned 129 Academy Award nominations with 32 Oscar wins, garnered 241 Emmy nominations winning 38 Emmys, 157 Golden Globe nominations, and 25 Golden Globe wins.