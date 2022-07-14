‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Pic At Disney Taps ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’s Dean Fleischer Camp To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Following the critical success of his movie Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp has found his next project as he has been tapped to direct the live-action adaptation of the classic animated pic Lilo & Stitch for Disney. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing. Unknown at this time whether the film will be theatrical or on Disney Plus. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in negotiations to write the script.Mike Van Waes wrote a previous draft.

The 2002 animated pic told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.

As for Camp, this marks his first live-action film at a major studio following the recent release of his A24 animated pic Marcel The Shell With Shoes On. The film is already tracking to become another overachieving hit for the studio after bowing in only 48 locations but almost bringing in $1 million at the box office with more to come as its release goes wider.

