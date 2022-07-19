Lil Rel Howery On His Character In Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’: “It’s Very Villainous”

Lil Rel Howery at the 'Nope' premiere in Hollywood

Rian Johnson hasn’t revealed many details about his upcoming Peacock mystery-drama series Poker Face, but co-star Lil Rel Howery dropped some hints tonight on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Howery, who headlined the 2018-19 Fox sitcom Rel, isn’t out for laughs this time.

“Aw, that was fun to do,” he told Deadline about Poker Face. “I just finished it like a month ago. So it’s not comedy, it’s straight dramatic. You don’t see me in a villain role a lot of times. It’s very villainous, and I enjoyed everything about it.”

Pressed for details, Howery backpedaled a bit, saying the character is the villainous “type.”

“Type, yeah — that’s all I’m gonna say. I probably shouldn’t have said that,” he added with a big laugh. See the clip below.

The anthology-like Poker Face‘s cast also includes Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, David Castañeda, Dascha Polanco, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light. Writer-director-EP Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) has described the 10-episode series as a fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery, but other details remain under wraps.

Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue and Lyonne also serve as EPs on the 10-episode series from MRC Television, which was ordered in March 2021.

