‘Lightyear’ Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

Disney and Pixar have announced that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3rd.

“‘Lightyear’ looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+,” said the film’s director Angus MacLane in a statement. “We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see ‘Lightyear,’ it gives us all the means to see it again and again.”

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the Toy Story toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger (The Gray Man‘s Chris Evans) after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox (Peter Sohn). Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg (James Brolin), an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

Lightyear‘s voice cast also includes Uzo Aduba as the character’s commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne; Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules as the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel; Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N.; Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside; Efren Ramirez as Airman Díaz; Keira Hairston as Young Izzy; and Tim Peake as Tim/Mission Control (in U.K. release).

Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) produced the pic, which remains in theaters at time of reporting. It’s thus far grossed over $213M worldwide.