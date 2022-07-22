Liam Williams’ BBC Coming-Of-Age Comedy ‘Ladhood’ Ending After Third Season

EXCLUSIVE: The forthcoming third season of the BBC’s critical hit comedy series Ladhood will be its last, as creator Liam Williams waves goodbye to the coming-of-age story.

The BBC Studios Comedy Productions will conclude this summer in the UK, with writer and creator Liam Williams confirming the news on Twitter today just minutes ago.

Update for my followers: Ladhood series 3 will broadcast 'end of summer'. It's likely to be, I am in many ways sad to say, the final series, as I have simply run out of memories. Thanks to everyone who's watched or worked on the show. I am beyond grateful.https://t.co/ZSoV3rHtvJ — Liam Williams (@funnylad5) July 22, 2022

Williams said: “It’s been a bittersweet privilege to make this final full series of Ladhood with an unimprovable cast and crew and an excellent new director, Ruth Pickett. Thanks to everyone who’s ever watched or contributed to the programme, not least producer Joe Nunnery for whose hard work and dedication I am almost inexpressibly grateful.”

According to the synopsis, in the third season, young Brit Liam (Oscar Kennedy) “stands on the threshold of adulthood, as he approaches the end of sixth form and eyes up a potential place at a top university. All he has to do is ace the interview, nail his exams, and not get side-tracked by the more exciting adventures on offer with his best mates Ralph (Samuel Bottomley), Addy (Aqib Khan) and Craggy (Shaun Thomas). How hard can that be?”

As in previous seasons, scenes from Williams’ years in Garforth in northern England in the 2000s run in parallel to scenes of him in the present day, as he reflects on his teenage years and tries his best not to make the same mistakes again.

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios, says: “We’re so proud of this final series of Ladhood. Liam has created such a special show, and this one is better than ever. Much like the end of school it’s never easy to say goodbye but Ladhood is going out on a high and will live on in our hearts — and more importantly on iPlayer.”

Seb Barwell, the show’s Commissioning Editor, added: “Ladhood series three sees the joyous teenage larks and rueful mid-life reflections of previous series come together in a perfectly-executed climax that confirms Liam as one of the UK’s sharpest comic minds.”

Joe Nunnery is the series’ producer and Cole, Gareth Edwards and Williams executive producer.

The second season of Ladhood launched in August 2021 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer to audience and critical acclaim and took over one million iPlayer requests.