Warner Bros. TV’s Leigh London Redman Tapped As President Of Berlanti Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. TV’s Leigh London Redman, has been appointed as President of Berlanti Productions.

London Redman, who was who was EVP, Drama Development at the studio, succeeds David Madden, who Deadline revealed in April was stepping down after two years at the prolific production company.

She will oversee the company’s television operation, which for the last few years has been behind a staggering 15 shows including The CW’s The Flash, Riverdale and All American, Netflix’s You and HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant as well as upcoming series such as The Girls on the Bus, Green Lantern, Landing, Found, Strange Adventures, More, Providence, Dead Boy Detectives, a limited series about the life of screen icon Doris Day, and Anon Pls a drama series adaptation of the book written by Instagram celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi for HBO Max.

She reports to partners Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and is expected to start in September.

Former AMC programming chief Madden served as President since February 2020, when he took over for Sarah Schechter following her promotion to Chairwoman and Partner of the company. Yesterday, it emerged that Madden was named Head of Global Entertainment at Wattpad Webtoon Studios.

For the last two years, London Redman has lead drama development for Warner Bros. TV after Warner Horizon TV, where she was EVP, Scripted Programming, was merged with its sibling.

In that role, she oversaw series including Berlanti Prods’ The Flight Attendant and You as well as TNT’s Animal Kingdom and OWN’s Queen Sugar.

She joined Warner Bros. in 2010, having previously worked in drama development at CBS Studios, where she worked on The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-0 and 90210.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Leigh Redman to Berlanti Productions as our new President of Television. We have had the great fortune to work with Leigh throughout her tenure at Warner Brothers Television and Warner Horizon,” said Berlanti and Schechter. “Leigh was instrumental in developing You and The Flight Attendant among many others. She is smart, talented, kind and respected by talent and executives alike. Her story sense and intelligence is first rate. We are thrilled to get to work with her even more closely and continue to build our slate with her by our side.”

London Redman added, “During my tenure at WBTV it has been my privilege to work closely with Greg, Sarah and the Berlanti team on many shows including You, The Flight Attendant and the upcoming Dead Boy Detectives and Girls on the Bus. Sarah and Greg have a keen understanding of how to make content that contributes to the cultural conversation in a meaningful way while simultaneously being highly entertaining.”

“I’m beyond excited and honored to be joining Berlanti Productions in this new capacity and to get the opportunity to work alongside a roster of talented showrunners, writers, directors and crew that I have admired for such a long time. I’m also very grateful that, as I start this new chapter, I will also be able to continue to work with my WBTV family. I am incredibly grateful to Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, Clancy Collins White and everyone at WBTV for their support and friendship. I am excited to continue learning and growing alongside the best in the business in this new role,” she added.