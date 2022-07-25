‘Rocketman’ Screenwriter Lee Hall Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Lee Hall has signed with CAA for representation.

Hall is the screenwriter of such films as the Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman, as well as Victoria & Abdul, War Horse and Billy Elliot, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

He also wrote the stage adaptation of Billy Elliot, which won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Book, and four Olivier Awards. In addition, he wrote the musical adaptation of Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

In 2017, his adaptation of Network starred Bryan Cranston was performed on the West End and Broadway, and received an Olivier nomination for Best Play. His play The Pitmen Painters won the Evening Standard Award in 2008.

Hall continues to be represented by Judy Daish at Judy Daish Associates Ltd, and his attorney is Gretchen Bruggeman Rush at Hansen, Jacobson.