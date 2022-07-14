Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dune Part Two’: Souheila Yacoub Latest To Join Legendary Sequel

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Deliverance’: Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence & Anthony B. Jenkins Join Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Film For Netflix

Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins
(L-R) Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins Collin Stark; JD Barnes; Leo Marshall; Scott Dentinger

Omar Epps (Fatal Affair), Demi Singleton (King Richard), Miss Lawrence (Bros) and Anthony B. Jenkins (Chicago Med) have signed on for roles in Lee DanielsNetflix film The Deliverance, formerly titled Demon House. They join an ensemble that also includes Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith, as previously announced.

The Deliverance watches as a mother fights for her life, her faith and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence. Details on the characters to be played by the newest additions to the cast haven’t been disclosed.

The Deliverance was scripted by David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum, Daniels and Thomas Westfall. Tucker Tooley is producing through Tooley Entertainment, along with Daniels and Pam Williams through Lee Daniels Entertainment, and Jackson Nguyen and Todd Crites through Turn Left Productions. Executive producers on the project include Greg Renker, Hilary Shor, Gregoire Gensollen and Jackie Shenoo.

Related Story

Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel & 'SNL's Sarah Sherman Among Cast Set For Netflix's YA Comedy 'You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!'; Happy Madison & Alloy Entertainment Producing

Epps plays Howard in Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has also been seen on series like This Is Us, Shooter, Resurrection and House, among others. He’s also recently appeared in films like Fatal Affair and Traffik.

Singleton played a young Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus-Green’s acclaimed Warner Bros. drama King Richard. She’s otherwise best known for her role as Margaret—the granddaughter of Forest Whitaker’s gangster Bumpy Johnson—in Epix’s crime drama Godfather of Harlem.

Lawrence’s credits include the series Empire and Star, and Lee Daniel’s drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday. He’ll next be seen in Nick Stoller’s ground-breaking rom-com Bros for Universal, which is slated for release on September 30.

With The Deliverance, Jenkins will make his feature film debut. He’s previously appeared on series including Roswell, New Mexico, The Wonder Years, Chicago Med, The Big Leap and David Makes Man.

Epps is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Singleton by WME, M88 and attorney Chad Christopher of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Lawrence by Seven Summits Pictures & Management; and Jenkins by YJB Talent in Georgia and Moxie Artists.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad