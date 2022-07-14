‘The Deliverance’: Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence & Anthony B. Jenkins Join Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Film For Netflix

Omar Epps (Fatal Affair), Demi Singleton (King Richard), Miss Lawrence (Bros) and Anthony B. Jenkins (Chicago Med) have signed on for roles in Lee Daniels’ Netflix film The Deliverance, formerly titled Demon House. They join an ensemble that also includes Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith, as previously announced.

The Deliverance watches as a mother fights for her life, her faith and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence. Details on the characters to be played by the newest additions to the cast haven’t been disclosed.

The Deliverance was scripted by David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum, Daniels and Thomas Westfall. Tucker Tooley is producing through Tooley Entertainment, along with Daniels and Pam Williams through Lee Daniels Entertainment, and Jackson Nguyen and Todd Crites through Turn Left Productions. Executive producers on the project include Greg Renker, Hilary Shor, Gregoire Gensollen and Jackie Shenoo.

Epps plays Howard in Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has also been seen on series like This Is Us, Shooter, Resurrection and House, among others. He’s also recently appeared in films like Fatal Affair and Traffik.

Singleton played a young Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus-Green’s acclaimed Warner Bros. drama King Richard. She’s otherwise best known for her role as Margaret—the granddaughter of Forest Whitaker’s gangster Bumpy Johnson—in Epix’s crime drama Godfather of Harlem.

Lawrence’s credits include the series Empire and Star, and Lee Daniel’s drama The United States vs. Billie Holiday. He’ll next be seen in Nick Stoller’s ground-breaking rom-com Bros for Universal, which is slated for release on September 30.

With The Deliverance, Jenkins will make his feature film debut. He’s previously appeared on series including Roswell, New Mexico, The Wonder Years, Chicago Med, The Big Leap and David Makes Man.