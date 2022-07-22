Lea Thomson And Stacey Farber To Lead Lighthearted CTV And eOne Procedural ‘The Spencer Sisters’ As Mother And Daughter

EXCLUSIVE: Lea Thomson (Back to the Future) and Stacey Farber (Virgin River, Degrassi: The Next Generation) will play mother and daughter in CTV and eOne’s lighthearted Canadian procedural series The Spencer Sisters.

Created by Alan McCullough (Private Eyes, Rookie Blue), the 10-episode series centers on hot-headed former police officer Darby Spencer (Farber) and her estranged, internationally renowned, mystery novelist mother Victoria Spencer (Thompson).

They have opposite personalities, differing sensibilities and a complicated history but still embark on the unlikeliest of ventures: becoming partners in a private detective agency.

Production begins next month in Winnipeg, with broadcast slated for 2023 on Canadian channel CTV. More details will follow at a later date. McCullough and Jenn Engels (Sort Of) are executive producers and co-showrunners.

“We look forward to kicking off production next month in Winnipeg, and working alongside our partners at eOne to bring this creative and clever new series to CTV,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development and Programming at CTV owner Bell Media. “We are excited for our viewers to see the undeniable chemistry between our strong female leads Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber as they provide a fresh take on the mother-daughter dynamic.”

“With a stellar, female-led cast, quick-witted writing, and talented creative partners in CTV, we’re excited to begin principal photography on this engaging new series, and look forward to bringing it to audiences next year,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, President, Canada, eOne Television.

Thompson is an actress, singer and director know for starring in the Back to the Future films. She also starred in All The Right Moves with Tom Cruise, George Lucas’s Howard The Duck and John Hughes’ Some Kind Of Wonderful. On the TV front, she was the title lead in NBC’s Caroline in the City. Her directing credits include episodes of The Goldbergs, Mom, Young Sheldon, Stargirl, and Star Trek: Picard.

She is at Comic-Con this week moderating a Star Trek Universe panel, with the likes of Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry on board, as Deadline reported this week.

Farber played a recurring role in Netflix’s Virgin River and a villain in The CW’s Superman & Lois, and has appeared in Schitt’s Creek, Grace and Frankie, UnReal, The Brave, Saving Hope and Rookie Blue. She also played fan-favorite character Ellie Nash in CTV’s Degrassi: The Next Generation.

