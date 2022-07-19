‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fatal Shooting Probed By NYPD As New Details Emerge; Mayor’s Office Offers “Deepest Condolences” To Victim’s Family

More details are emerging about the fatal shooting of a Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member this morning as the New York Police department scrutinizes the violent crime.

A crew member on the NBC series told Dealine that he saw a man with “something under his shirt” running away from the scene. Also, it appears that the vehicle the victim — a 31-year-old parking-enforcement worker — was sitting in when he was shot multiple times had an orange parking cone on its roof at the time.

It appears that there was no security or NYPD officers from the department’s Movie and TV unit on the scene at the time of the killing, which happened at 5:15 a.m. local time.

“It is unclear right now if this was an established set or not, or whether the victim was close to where filming was supposed to occur,” a law enforcement source told Deadline. We do know that the NYPD was at the scene of the shooting soon after it happened. However, their presence was in response to a 911 call.

Very soon after police and others arrived, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 6 a.m. ET. No arrest has been made.

The shooting happened was near the vast soundstages of Broadway Stages in Brooklyn, it appears. That could mean that the there was no external filming on the Christopher Meloni-led show, and the victim was out on the street basically alone.

As interviews are being conducted and statements taken from potential witnesses, police sources tell Deadline that their investigation is ongoing. The probe is being run by a combination of the 94th Precinct detective squad and the Brooklyn North Homicide unit.

A rep for NBCU said that the company had no further information at this time beyond the official statement as this is an active NYPD investigation.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office offered a statement of its own this morning.

“The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority,” Fabien Levy, the mayor’s press secretary told Deadline. “No shooting is acceptable, which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets,” they added. “The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of Law and Order: Organized Crime early this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

Parking production assistants are reportedly unrepresented by any union, and are said to be the “lowest” on a set’s pecking order. Deadline has reached out to Teamsters Local 817 and will update if they chose to comment.

Jill Goldsmith and Ted Johnson contributed to this report.