‘La Brea’: Jonno Roberts Joins Season 2 Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Wrecked alum Jonno Roberts is set for a major recurring role on the upcoming second season of NBC’s La Brea.

Roberts will play James Mallet, a brilliant scientist and businessman who just might be trying to save the world.

La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

Cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Adam Davidson and Chris Hollier.

Roberts, who portrayed Declan Stanwick on Wrecked, was most recently seen as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter & the Cursed Child on Broadway. He also has guest starred on The Rookie and Sweet Tooth, among other credits. Roberts is repped by by Artists & Representatives and Weiner Dale Management.

The second season of La Brea premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC.