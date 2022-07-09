L.Q. Jones Dies: Veteran Film And Television Actor, Producer Of ‘A Boy And His Dog’ Was 94.

Skip to main content
L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose resume included more than 60 screen credits in film and many television appearances, died of natural causes Saturday at his home in Hollywood. He was 94 and his death was confirmed by his grandson, Erté deGarces, as cited in multiple news reports.

Born Justice Ellis McQueen on Aug. 19, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas, he took his stage name from his first film role in the 1955 Raoul Walsh film, Battle Cry.

His film roles included parts in Don Siegel’s An Annapolis Story, Mervyn LeRoy’s Toward the Unknown, and Sam Peckinpah’s The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid.

He also appeared in Martin Campbell’s The Mask of Zorro, Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot, and Martin Scorsese’s Casino.

On television, he specialized in westerns, appearing on Gunsmoke, The Virginian and Bonanza.

Beyond acting, he produced, directed and wrote the 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog, a post-apocalyptic black comedy.

Survivors include sons Randy McQueen and Steve Marshall, and daughter Mindy McQueen.

