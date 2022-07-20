Kurt Russell Returns To Television With Apple’s Godzilla & The Titans Series; Son Wyatt Russell Also Boards Legendary’s Monsterverse Franchise

Kurt Russell hasn’t been on TV for so long that one of his last roles was in the original Hawaii Five-0 in 1977.

The Escape From New York star is now returning to the small screen in Apple’s live-action Godzilla and Titans monster series.

He will be joined by his son Wyatt Russell in the series, which will air on Apple TV+ and is part of Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Wyatt Russell is currently starring in Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Andrew Garfield.

Their roles weren’t divulged, but the pair will star alongside Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

WandaVision’s Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes, which is produced by Legendary Television and exec produced by co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction.

The series is also executive produced by Safehouse Pictures’ Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold”) and Toho Co.’s Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita.

It follows the universe that includes 2014’s Godzilla film, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong as well as anime series Skull Island.

Kurt Russell is repped by UTA and Wyatt Russell is repped by UTA and Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer.