‘Kung Fu’: Ben Levin & Kim Rhodes Join Season 3 Of CW Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Legacies alum Ben Levin and Kim Rhodes (Supernatural) have joined the upcoming third season of CW’s Kung Fu in heavily recurring roles.

Levin will play Bo, a barista/vigilante who lives across the Bay in Oakland. He’s cool, smart, and strong with a jack-of-all-trades fighting style. His extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her siblings. New in town and far from home, Bo’s eager to pitch in with the Shen family’s adventures, and to fight by Nicky’s side.

Rhodes will portray Carrie, a blunt, funny professional who works as a representative for a large restaurant investment group. When Carrie’s company takes an interest in Harmony Dumplings, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is quick to decline their overtures, but when an unexpected friendship blooms between her and Carrie, Mei-Li opens herself up to a possible alliance.

Season 2 of the show left off with Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) sacrificing herself to defeat the crime lord Russell Tan (Kee Chan), someone resembling Nicky’s shifu (mentor), Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), appearing in the final seconds of the finale, and Nicky and Henry (Eddie Liu) breaking up.

Christina M. Kim serves as executive producer/co-showrunner with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.

Levin is coming off his role of Jed Tien in CW’s Legacies. Levin recurred the first two seasons and was promoted to series regular for the final two seasons. He’s repped by SMS Talent and Link Entertainment.

Rhodes is known for her role as Sheriff Jody Mills on Supernatural. She also previously recurred on Criminal Minds and Colony, among others. She is repped by Richard Kerner of Kerner Management Associates.