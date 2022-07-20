CNN Taps Kris Coratti Kelly As Head Of Global Communications

Kris Coratti Kelly is joining CNN Worldwide as executive vice president and head of global communications.

Coratti Kelly will lead CNN’s brand strategy and oversee media relations and publicity, creative marketing, events and brand initiatives, as well as employee and external communications. She’ll report to Chris Licht, who became chairman and CEO of CNN in May.

CNN

Coratti Kelly, who has been chief communications officer for The Washington Post, is taking on a share of the duties once held by Allison Gollust, who departed in February amid the network’s investigation of former CNN head Jeff Zucker and the firing of primetime host Chris Cuomo.

In a statement, Licht said that Coratti Kelly “is one of the most dynamic, creative and respected executives in her field with an incredible track record of success. I am completely confident in her ability to support and advance CNN’s core values of trust, transparency and accountability in journalism.”

Coratti Kelly will start in her new role next month and will be based in New York. At the Post, where she has been since 2006, she also has been general manager of Washington Post Live, and led the publication’s expansion into film and television. She also was responsible for creating the Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership following the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

She is one of Licht’s key hires since taking over.

Coratti Kelly said in a statement, “CNN is one of the most consequential and trusted news organizations in the world. I am thrilled to join the team and help deliver on its vision to grow CNN’s reach and reputation as the world’s leading source for news and information.”