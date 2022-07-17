Knott’s Berry Farm Shuts Down Early Saturday Night After Multiple Fights Break Out

Fights and multiple reports of shots fired caused the Knott’s Berry Farm to shut down early on Saturday night, police said.

Buena Park police said numerous 911 callers also reported shots fired, but investigators determined there was no gunplay at the amusement park.

Orange County Fire Authority reported three people injured in the fights. Two people were transported to area hospitals, with the third declining medical treatment.

The park was supposed to be open until 11 p.m. Saturday for Knott’s Summer Nights. It is scheduled to reopen today.

“We’re currently working an incident at Knott’s Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park,” the Buena Park Police said. “A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting.”

The authorities added in a public advisory, “Knott’s Berry Farm has closed for the night, and we ask you avoid the area until further notice.”