Keke Palmer Talks ‘Being Mortal,’ The Film Shut Down After Complaint Against Bill Murray

Keke Palmer spoke tonight about her experience on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal. Her comments to Deadline came three months after the film shut down production due to a complaint against star Bill Murray.

“I had a wonderful time filming,” Palmer began. “Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that.”

Searchlight Pictures first announced Being Mortal in the spring. Seth Rogen was also cast in the adaptation of Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.

While half of the shoot was completed by April, with the studio eyeing a 2023 release, it shuttered production indefinitely when a complaint of inappropriate behavior against Murray emerged. Details about if and when production might resume have not yet been divulged.

Specifics as to the complaint against Murray haven’t been disclosed, either, though Murray addressed the suspension of production in an April sit-down with CNBC.

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” the actor admitted at the time. “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production. But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

Palmer’s comments came at the premiere of Jordan Peele’s horror release Nope, in which she stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and more.

First announced back in November of 2020, the film written and directed by Peele follows the residents of a lonely gulch in inland California, as they bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Peele and Ian Cooper produced for Monkeypaw Productions, with Robert Graf serving as its executive producer.

Universal Pictures will release Nope worldwide this Friday, July 22.