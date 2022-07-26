Kate Winslet To Star In Authoritarian Limited Series ‘The Palace’ For HBO From Will Tracy & Stephen Frears

Kate Winslet has found her latest HBO limited series.

The Mare of Easttown star will star in and exec produce The Palace, a series that tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

The limited drama, which has been ordered to series by the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network, comes from Succession duo Will Tracy and Frank Rich and The Queen director Stephen Frears.

Tracy, a writer and producer on the Brian Cox-fronted HBO drama, will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer.

Frears, who has recently directed series such as BBC/Amazon co-pro A Very English Scandal and ITV/Sundance co-pro Quiz, will direct and exec produce.

Remarkably, it marks the first time that the two Brits – Winslet and Frears – have worked together.

Frank Rich, who has been a longtime creative consultant for HBO and is an exec producer on Succession and Veep, will also exec produce.

The Palace will include a writing team of Seth Reiss, a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers and former head writer for The Onion, Juli Weiner, who has written on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Jen Spyra, a writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Gary Shteyngart, who has written for The New Yorker and is the author of The Russian Debutante’s Handbook and Sarah DeLappe, who wrote the screenplay for Pete Davidson horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

It could mark Winslet’s fourth limited series with HBO. She starred in Mare of Easttown, for which she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and the network is also developing Trust, based on Hernan Diaz’s novel, for her to star in and exec produce, and she starred in 2011’s Mildred Pierce. She is about to start filming Lee, the true-life story of famed photographer Lee Miller, in which she stars and is producing.

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, said “We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on The Palace. The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights, who – remarkably – have never collaborated before now, are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.”

