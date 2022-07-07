Kate Siegel Signs With Paradigm, One Of Several Clients Of Nathalie Didier To Follow Agent From ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Midnight Mass star Kate Siegel has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

In moving to Paradigm, Siegel is following her agent Nathalie Didier who recently left ICM Partners ahead of the agency’s acquisition by CAA. Siegel is among several new signs for Paradigm following Didier’s hire from ICM, including Crystal Reed (Paramount+ Teen Wolf film), Matias Varela (Raised by Wolves, Narcos), Lio Tipton (Peacock’s A Friend of the Family), Olivia Luccardi (The Thing About Pam), and Emmy award-winning Tammy Blanchard.

Siegel recently starred in Mike Flanagan’s Netflix series Midnight Mass, which received three Critics Choice Award nominations and has garnered awards attention for Siegel.

Midnight Mass is Siegel’s latest project with frequent collaborator and husband Flanagan. She is perhaps best known for her starring role in Flanagan’s Netflix horror anthology series The Haunting of Hill House, which she followed with a role in the series’ second installment, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Siegel also starred in the Blumhouse feature film Hush, which she also co-wrote alongside Flanagan, who directed. Other film credits include the Universal feature Ouija: Origin of Evil, Netflix’s Gerald’s Game, and the indie horror pic Oculus. Siegel recently toplined the 2021 Netflix thriller Hypnotic and appeared on HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife opposite Rose Leslie and Theo James. She continues to be represented by Stride and VanderKloot Law.