Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Continues To Rally, Surpasses 100M YouTube Views

UPDATE: The official video for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is enjoying a spike in views, thanks to the momentum from her song’s inclusion in Season 4 of Stranger Things.

YouTube reports the official video has now gone past the 100 million views mark. That’s below the level of BTS and a few other young artists, but is remarkable for a video first issued in January 2011. The views have more than doubled since the TV show aired.

EARLIER: The power of television compels you.

Kate Bush has now broken three UK chart records by hitting No. 1. It’s No. 4 in the U.S. on the BIllboard Hot 100 singles chart, and Bush’s 1985 LP Hounds of Love tops the Billboard Catalog Albums chart this week.

In the UK, Bush is the oldest woman to top the singles chart, and her achievement of doing so after 37 years is the longest time a song has taken to get to No 1. It beats Wham!, whose “Last Christmas” did it January 2021. The song is also marked as the longest gap between No 1 singles, with 44 years elapsed since her debut, “Wuthering Heights.”

“Running Up That Hill reached No 3 when it was originally released.”

Among the stranger things to come from last month’s Netflix premiere of Stranger Things 4 has been the renewed interest Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which is featured in the new season. Today the revitalized track returned to the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 30 some 37 years ago.

The new success is all thanks to the May 27 season premiere of Stranger Things. .

The song — originally titled “A Deal with God” before her label rethought it — was Brit Bush’s biggest Stateside pop hit and her second-biggest in the UK. “Running Up That Hill” also was featured in 2019 episodes of HBO’s Big Little Lies, Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, as well as the 2018 pilot of FX’s Pose.

Watch the original 1985 video for “Running Up That Hill” here:

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.