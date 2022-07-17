Kanye West Exits Rolling Loud Miami; Kid Cudi Set To Headline

Kanye West will not be headling at Rolling Loud Miami on July 22 due to “circumstances outside the control” of festival organizers, who have already secured Kid Cudi to take over headliner duties.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi!” they shared via Twitter on Sunday along with the updated schedule for the 3-day celebration.

Co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler shared additional insight with Deadline regarding West’s departure.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing,” they said in the joint statement. :”This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

The swap is interesting because West and Cudi have extensive history together both professionally and personally.

West helped launch Cudi’s career as a producer signing him to his Good Music label in 2008. Cudi’s first three studio releases Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and Indicud were released under the imprint before his departure from Good Music in 2013 under good terms.

In 2018, the pair released a self-titled collaborative album as the duo Kids See Ghosts.

Their relationship became strained earlier this year following a public argument on social media that was reportedly connected to Cudi’s ongoing friendship with Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a since-deleted tweet, West posted a note on Instagram that read in part, “Just so everyone knows, [Kid] Cudi will not be on Donda 2′ because he’s friends with you know who.”

It is unknown if the pair had mended fences following the melee.

Rolling Loud Miami will also feature Future and Kendrick Lamar as headliners on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The full updated lineup can be found below.