Kaley Cuoco Thriller ‘Role Play’ Adds Connie Nielsen

EXCLUSIVE: Wonder Woman franchise actress Connie Nielsen is joining Role Play opposite Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy.

The details of Nielsen’s role in the pic from Studiocanal, Picture Company and Amazon Prime Video are under wraps.

The Thomas Vincent-directed pic revolves around a married couple (Cuoco and Oyelowo) whose lives turn upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts. Nighy portrays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives.

Seth Owen wrote Role Play. Andrew Baldwin also co-wrote. Brillstein Grey’s George Heller conceived the idea and serves as EP.

Studiocanal is fully financing the Picture Company production, to which Amazon Prime Video took rights for the U.S. and many offshore territories.

The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona are producing through their long-term deal at Studiocanal. Cuoco is producing through her Yes Norman Productions.

Nielsen plays Queen Hippolyta in such Warner Bros/DC movies as Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 and Justice League: The Snyder Cut.

She starred in the Oscar-winning feature Gladiator opposite Russell Crowe.

Nielsen is starring in Viaplay’s The Dreamer, which premiered at this year’s Canneseries. She’s also starring in the feature Ocean Deep, directed by Liza Bolton, recently led the AMC-Channel 4 series, Close to Me opposite Christopher Eccleston and appeared in Martha Coolidge’s feature I’ll Find You with Stellan Skarsgard.

Other feature credits include Nobody, The Inheritance, The Catcher Was a Spy and Nymphomaniac, and her TV series include I Am the Night from Patty Jenkins, Boss opposite Kelsey Grammer, The Following opposite Kevin Bacon and The Good Wife.

She is repped by Lasher Group, UTA, The Artists Partnership and Lichter, Grossman, Nicholas.